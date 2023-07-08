Frederick William "Fred" Bergin

MADISON / SHEBOYGAN - Frederick William “Fred” Bergin left behind the mounting physical challenges of aging and began eternal life shortly before dawn on July 5, 2023. He was at home with gentle, capable, earthly angels who made the peaceful passage possible.

The son of William and Dorothy Bergin was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Sheboygan County. He attended the one-room Hulls Crossing School until the lone teacher decided Fred could learn no more and should be kept at home to work on the family farm.