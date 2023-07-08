MADISON / SHEBOYGAN - Frederick William “Fred” Bergin left behind the mounting physical challenges of aging and began eternal life shortly before dawn on July 5, 2023. He was at home with gentle, capable, earthly angels who made the peaceful passage possible.
The son of William and Dorothy Bergin was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Sheboygan County. He attended the one-room Hulls Crossing School until the lone teacher decided Fred could learn no more and should be kept at home to work on the family farm.
Fred worked hard and grew strong, but with lifelong respiratory consequences. He shoveled manure, oats and silage decades before anyone thought about how granary dust or silo vapors might damage breathing for the long term.
Life was insular, but Fred at age 50 moved to a group home that was 10 miles away, then a smaller adult family home in Sheboygan. He blossomed as his world widened.
Fred was proud of his subsequent work and paychecks from RCS Empowers, where he was employed 30 years, until the Covid pandemic disrupted the life of all. Whenever asked if he wanted to retire, he consistently laughed and said “no.”
Were it not for the abrupt closure of his final Sheboygan residence and care program in 2021, and the lack of other appropriate residential options there, Fred would not have moved to Madison. He loved Sheboygan County.
He was a longtime attendee of City Church in Sheboygan and attended Capitoland Church in Madison. He wished every week was a communion Sunday.
Bingo, bowling and Milwaukee Brewers baseball were longtime interests. Through Able Trek Tours, Fred traveled states away from the farm where he was raised. He cheerfully tolerated his sister’s often-odd road trip itineraries. He was more at ease with being a loner than socializing.
Fred loved brats and beer (O’Doul’s), was known for wearing suspenders and only wanted shirts with a front pocket, to carry his sunglasses. He almost always went to bed early and got up early. He had a wonderful smile, a good sense of humor and strong work ethic.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Bergin (Richard Franken); primary caregiver, Maria Joseph; longtime Sheboygan caregiver/friend, Lori Rabideaux; special friend, Karen Powell; housemates, Mary and Donna; and prior Madison housemates, Maya and Annie.
We are deeply grateful to Trinity Adult Family Home caregivers, Agrace at-home hospice staff, Dr. Bill Kinsey, nurse practitioner Amy Millard and others on Fred’s UW Health primary care team.
Friends will celebrate Fred’s life with a private gathering at his home in Madison. The Rev. Wanda Weinbauer Veldman will provide blessings at a graveside gathering for Sheboygan County friends at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Greenbush Cemetery. A luncheon will follow in Plymouth.