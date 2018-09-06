MADISON/OXFORD-Frederick W. “Fred” McConnell, age 88, of Oxford, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

He was born on July 28, 1930, in Madison, the son of William and Edna (Huntsman) McConnell. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary M. Rowin on Sept, 15, 1956, and they were married for 40 years until her death in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Germany. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

Fred worked as a physical plant-concrete worker,retiring in 1989. He was a member of the State Employees Union No. 171, serving as steward, treasurer and president. For a year he was the representative at the UW Madison campus. He was a dedicated Union employee who fought for worker's rights throughout his entire life.

Fred was a family man first and foremost, he was kind, loving, devoted and proud. He never did anything on Sunday unless all the kids were allowed to come with him and he worked three jobs to provide for his family.

Fred enjoyed travelling around the states. He loved camping, especially on the Wisconsin River, Good Sam Club, and Double KD Ranch where he made many lifelong friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who made life for his family truly fun.

Fred is survived by his children, Raymond (Valerie) Priebe, Richard (Susan) Priebe, Mary Dollard, Jane Johnson, James (Martha) McConnell, Phillip (Eileen) McConnell, Terry L. (Theresa) McConnell, Cheryl (Robert) Armstrong and Debra Olson; brother, Michael (Dorothy) Sorge; sister-in-law, and longtime friend, Marilyn Rowin; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; son, Thomas McConnell; and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, with the Rev. Amanda Stein presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr.,, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bashford United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



