Frederick T. “Fred” Dartt

Frederick T. “Fred” Dartt age 87 of Columbus, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.  Fred was born to Lewis and Lillian (Wolc) Dartt on September 15, 1935 in Columbus.  He graduated from Columbus High School in 1955 where he played football, learned to love cars and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.      

Fred was married to the love of his life and soulmate, Della Levey, on February 8, 1957.  They just celebrated their 66th Anniversary.  He was employed by Tramburg Motors in Fall River, Johnson Motor Sales, Columbus and spent 38 years with Columbus Transport as a mechanic and bus driver.  Fred enjoyed many years of family time at their cottage on the lake, camping and traveling in their motor home, working in his workshop where he refinished furniture and invented whatchamacallits. He helped anyone who needed it, but he most enjoyed the time spent with his family.  