Frederick L. (Fritz) Rauls, age 89, of Madison, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a long illness.

He was born on December 13, 1929 on a farm in Cross Plains, the son of Michael and Elizabeth (Hollfelder) Rauls. He graduated from Waunakee High School 1948.

Fritz was an Army Veteran of the Korean War serving our country from 1952 to 1954. He was stationed in both Korea and Japan. In 2016, Fritz's friend and boss, Paul Endres (Weaver Auto Parts) accompanied him on the Badger Honor Flight. Fritz worked many years for Modern Distributors. During his retirement he worked part-time for Weaver Auto Parts until 2017.



Fritz is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beatrice (Bea Laufenberg) Rauls; daughter-in-law, Jackie Rauls; son, Rick (Rhonda) Rauls, daughter, Jody (Brian) McBride; son, Brian (Sandy) Rauls; daughter, Becky (Craig) Severson. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as his brother, Linus (Leona) Rauls and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kate (Kuehn) and Ag (Hart); as well as his son, Mike Rauls in 2018.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5403 Flad Ave. Madison, WI. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation hours will be 9:30am to 11:00am at the church on Thursday Aug. 1, 2019. The funeral mass will immediately follow at 11:00am. Rev. Bill Van Wagner will celebrate the mass. Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Waunakee at 3:00 p.m. with full Military Honors.



The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their comfort and care.



In lieu of flowers, the family will be making a memorial contribution at a later date.



Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI