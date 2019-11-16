MIDDLETON - Frederick John Westgate, age 93, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in New Glarus, Wis. He was born on May 6, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Frederick Westgate Sr. and Muriel (Reid) Westgate. Fred married Mary A. Whitmore on Nov. 9, 1946, in Beaver Dam, Wis. He graduated from Denby High School and worked as a real estate salesman for many years.

Fred is survived by his daughters, Maureen (Larry) Wiseman, Joan (Richard) Leffler, Deborah Westgate and Julie Westgate; sister, Betty E Furbay; grandsons, Larry, Brian and Peter Kozloff; great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Nicholas, Elanor and Olivia Kozloff; three nieces; one nephew; and many dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stewart Westgate; and great-grandson, Alex Kozloff.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Fred's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.