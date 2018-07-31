Frederick J. Zurfluh, age 79 of Albany, died on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic.

Fred was born on July 17, 1939, in Monroe, the son of Frederick Joseph and Wilma Katherine (Spring) Zurfluh. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1957 and married Juliene Rupnow on November 10, 1962 at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello.

Fred served in the National Guard Reserves from 1961 until 1967, farmed in Mt. Pleasant Township from 1967 until 1987, and was employed at General Motors from 1964 until retiring in 1995. He was proud that his farm was recognized as a Century Farm. He was a member of Zwingli UCC and loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting, morel hunting, fishing, and making wine.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julie Zurfluh of Albany; a daughter, Kathy (Allan) Hefty of Monticello; two sons, Brian and David Zurfluh, both of Albany; two grandsons, Brett and Aaron Hefty; two sisters, Jeanette (Bill) Minch of Grand Rapids, MI, and Juanita (John) Hefty of Denver, CO; two brothers, Roger (Barb) Zurfluh of Monticello, and Bill (Kay) Zurfluh of Brooklyn, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Neil Zurfluh; and a nephew, Dan Zurfluh.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at the Zwingli United Church of Christ, 416 E. Lake Avenue, Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, August 2nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Fred’s name to the Albany Lions Club, or the Monticello or Albany Fire Departments.

The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home of Monticello is assisting the family.

