Frederick "Fritz" Winnes

Frederick Gordon “Fritz” Winnes, age 80, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at his home.

Fritz was born February 9, 1938 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Gordon and Helen (Ruda) Winnes. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. Fritz was a member of the National Guard unit out of Reedsburg, WI. He married Sandra Bremer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells on November 17, 1963. The couple moved to Milwaukee, WI, in 1964 where Fritz worked for his father-in-law Helmuth Bremer in his cabinet shop.

Fritz and Sandy returned to Wisconsin Dells in 1969 where he became owner and operator of Coast to Coast Hardware Store until 1976. Fritz then worked for his brother-in-law Les Bremer at Freeway Lumber as a carpenter and skilled craftsman.

Fritz began his career as a traveling salesman for CertainTeed Corporation in 1981 where he earned awards including Territory Manager of the Year. After retiring Fritz enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his yard, serving as the elected Town of Newport Supervisor and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Frederick is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Dorothy (Ray) Marvin of Ankeny, Iowa, Bobbi (Christopher) Soyke of River Hills, WI and Vicki Winnes of Wisconsin Dells; sister, Marlene Nelson of Randolph, WI; 7 grandchildren: Christopher, Devin (Robyn), Tanner, Cassandra, Alexandra, Lauren and Leah. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Matthew, and brothers-in-laws, Jack Bremer and Dave Nelson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the St. Clare Cardiac Rehab staff for their loving care and friendship over the years and Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek for many years of special care that kept Fritz with us for so long. Thank you also to Pastor Gehrke and Gary Picha for supporting the family through this difficult transition.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Concordia College Scholarship Fund.