Frederick "Fritz" Charles Steinhauer

Madison - Frederick Charles "Fritz" Steinhauer, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2018 at his home surrounded by his five children.

Fritz was born October 6th, 1928, in Madison, WI to Rubert M. and Olive (Bruns) Steinhauer. He grew up in the Village of Maple Bluff, graduated from Wisconsin High School and Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa in 1952. He excelled in college athletics, lettering in football, basketball and track.

While at Wartburg he met a beautiful red haired coed, Nancie Baumann of Wauwatosa, WI. It was love at first sight for Fritz and Nancie and they were united in marriage on August 25, 1951. They were blessed with fifty-nine wonderful years of marriage.

After college, Fritz and Nancie returned to Madison where he worked at Madison Dairy Produce Company. He became owner of Madison Dairy in 1962 at the age of 34. Together with his sons Chuck, Gary, and Randy, Madison Dairy grew to become a leader in the dairy industry, churning and packaging butter for the retail and food service industries. He was proud to find Madison Dairy butter on grocery shelves and restaurant tables throughout the United States.

Fritz was a founding member of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association and served on its Board of Directors. Additionally, he served on the Boards of the American Butter Institute and Valley Bank. In 1989, Fritz started the Steinhauer Charitable Trust as a way to generously support many charities.

Fritz had a deep Christian faith that guided his life. He lived by the motto his mother taught him: "Work hard, play fair, serve God". He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church, in Madison, where he was a life long member. He served as Sunday School Chair, Church Council Chair, and Congregational President. He was also the moderator, for five years, of the religious Sunday television show "Thought for Today".

Fritz was a generous, fun loving, family man. Watching his sons play on Deerfield Butter baseball teams always put a smile on his face. A competitive family golf game after dinner at Nakoma Golf Club was a daily summertime event. Family celebrations for birthdays, baptisms, weddings and holidays were always a time of family fun and great memories. His and Nancie's loving support and traditional values united the family.

Fritz loved to travel with Nancie, especially to their winter home in Palm Springs, California. Some of their most memorable travels were with their daughter Sherri, attending her golf tournaments while she competed on the LPGA tour.

Fritz loved life, had a heartwarming smile that warmed the hearts of many. He loved to sing and look over his backyard full of flowers. In Fritz's unique way he could often be heard saying "Aren't I the luckiest guy in the world". He will always be remembered as a caring, giving, respected husband, Dad, Papa, friend, and family man. He will be dearly missed, always loved, and forever remembered.

Fritz is survived by his children, Chuck (Denise) Steinhauer, Gary (Terri) Steinhauer, Tom (Ellen) Steinhauer, Randy (Mary) Steinhauer, and Sherri Steinhauer of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Meredithe (Whitney) Bodner, Alan (fiancé Laura) Steinhauer, Katherine (Michael) Kirtman, Madeline (Ben) Zwank, Nancy (Chris) Platta, Andrew (Stephanie) Steinhauer, Brian (Lisa) Steinhauer, Randy ll (Arya) Steinhauer, Patricia (Brian) Christie, Amanda (Ryan) Schwoegler and great grandchildren Maxwelton Steinhauer, Oliver, Frances, Gigi and Fritz Kirtman, Josephine and Samantha Zwank, Mason, Logan , Liam and Molly Platta, Randy lll, Max, and Ava Steinhauer, and Cameryn Schwoegler. He is further survived by his siblings, Mary Ellen Christensen, Shirley Sundquist, and John (Cathy) Steinhauer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alan and Barbara Baumann, Wilbur and Lois Baumann; and many nieces and nephews.

Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancie; his brother, Harold; sister, Jeanette Erickson; sister-in-law, Betty Steinhauer; brothers-in-law, Rev. Stan Christensen, William Sundquist and Eugene Erickson.

Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH 322 E. Washington Ave., Madison, followed by the funeral at 1 pm with Pastor Ken Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow.

Thank you to Ben and Edith Rama and to Edwin Corales for their incredible caregiving for our Dad the past 18 months. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for bringing comfort to our family during this difficult time, especially Shelli.

The family requests any memorials be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.