Platteville, WI—Long term resident, Frederick C. Eastman, 69, passed away Wednesday evening, May, 24, 2023 after a tough battle with cancer. Fred was born to Tutti and Jim Eastman on June 8, 1953 in Chicago, IL.
Fred worked for Handishop Industries as a Rest Area Attendant for 26 years. He appreciated his job very much and especially enjoyed meeting and talking with the many people who stopped at Rest Area 106 on Hwy 151.
Fred was an independent, trustworthy, loyal soul, who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed interacting with many community members who got to know him and his droll sense of humor.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brother JR Eastman, his brother-in-law, Jim Ernst, his nephew, Andrew Eastman, and his fiancé, Lynette Novinski. Fred will be greatly missed by his sisters, Vickie (Douglas) Myers, Edie Eastman, his brother, Roger (Mary) Eastman, his sister-in-law Cathy Eastman (Ted Hartsough), 12 nieces and nephews, and 23 great nieces and nephews.
Words cannot fully express the gratitude we have for St. Croix Hospice and the comfort and peace they provided. A special thank you to Brittany, who never failed to make Fred smile.
The family also appreciates the kindness and respect shown to Fred by the staffs of Mound City Bank, Piggly Wiggly, Heiser Ace Hardware, Farm and Fleet, Runde’s, Edenbrook of Platteville, the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation, as well as Mac McKichan, Terry Temperly, and Pastor Brenda Crossfield. Thank you all very much.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Croix Hospice, 115 W Main St., Platteville, WI. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
