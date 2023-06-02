Frederick C. Eastman

Platteville, WI—Long term resident, Frederick C. Eastman, 69, passed away Wednesday evening, May, 24, 2023 after a tough battle with cancer. Fred was born to Tutti and Jim Eastman on June 8, 1953 in Chicago, IL.

Fred worked for Handishop Industries as a Rest Area Attendant for 26 years. He appreciated his job very much and especially enjoyed meeting and talking with the many people who stopped at Rest Area 106 on Hwy 151.