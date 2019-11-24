Frederic "Fritz" G. Fosshage

MADISON/MOUNT HOREB-Fredric G. "Fritz" Fosshage, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born July 13, 1936, in Mount Horeb, the second son of Ralph and Hazel (Harmon) Fosshage. Fritz grew up in Mount Horeb, and after graduating from high school in 1954, attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and graduated in 1958 with a BBA degree. Following six months active duty in the U.S. Army Reserve, he spent several years of employment with WISC Radio, Casey & O'Brian and The Graver Company before starting 35 years of service with The West Bend Company (West Bend Aluminum) as an advertising copywriter in 1962.

His 8-year military commitment was complete in 1966 with the rank of captain. In February 1969, he accepted the promotion to Territory Manager, a position he held with West Bend until his retirement Dec. 31, 1997. Fritz is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Fosshage; nephew, Erik (Jenny) Fosshage; and many other extended family and friends.

At Fritz's request there will be no services, burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Mount Horeb. Memorial donations may be made in Fritz's name to the Dane County Humane Society.

