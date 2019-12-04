Fred J. Schoepp

Fred Schoepp, Jr., 87, passed away on December 1 due to complications following surgery.

He was born on December 4th, 1931 to his parents Fred Sr. and Helen (Klein) and was brought up on their family farm near Waunakee along with his siblings Doris, Nettie, Don. When he was 16 years old he met Joan Hutter when she was working at the Middleton Theatre and the two started a relationship that would last for almost 72 years. Following Fred's service with the US Army in Korea in 1953, the couple were married in 1954 and settled in Middleton. There they would eventually build a home and raise their six children.

Fred worked many years in the Madison-area printing industry, eventually purchasing Community Publications in McFarland with his business partner in 1976 and ran Community until his retirement in 2011.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and by his daughter Sandra Carroll (Bruce). He is survived by his loving wife and partner Joan, his sons Randal (Kara) and Richard (Kathy), his daughters Mindy Sweeney (Ron), Cindy and Jean, his grandchildren Matthew (Rebekah), Sean (Dora), Cassandra, Marissa (Isaac), Sarah, Hunter and Cole and by his great-grandchildren Grace and Calvin.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6th at Christ the King Church in McFarland with visitation from 10 to 11AM and mass immediately following. All attending are welcome to join the family after the service for refreshments and remembrances.

The family would ask that in lieu of flowers or other memorials that donations should be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).



