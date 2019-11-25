Fred E. Nafzger Jr. age 62 of Juda, died Friday, November 22, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.

Fred was born on August 30, 1957 in Juda, the son of Fred and Rose (Lentz) Nafzger Sr. He attended Juda High School and operated his own trucking business for several years. Fred has been employed at Freeport Honda Kawasaki for the past 27 years. He was known as a loving father, a kind man who would do anything for you, and to know Fred was to love him. He had a strong and deep faith in his Savior Jesus Christ, and a love of cars and motorcycles.

He is survived by three children, Shannon, Tasha, and Micki Nafzger; three grandchildren, Kyle, Hunter, and Jeremy; four brothers, Ralph (Sharon), James (Joanne), Johnny (Teresa), and Roy (Karie) Nafzger; three sisters, Caroline (Stanley) Hawkinson, Elizabeth (John) Lyons, and Lorraine (Scott) Blumer; many nieces and nephews; a longtime significant other, Martha Schoonover; special friends, Gary Ladwig and Shawn Newcomer; and a special cat, Whiskers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stan Nafzger; and an infant sister, Lillian.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe, with Pastor Rick Haworth officiating. Visitation will be at the church on December 7th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

