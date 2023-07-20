Fred Doyle Heller

Madison - We mournfully announce the passing of Fred Doyle Heller, 95, of Madison, WI who passed away on July 18, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Heller.

Fred Doyle Heller was born November 16, 1927 as Doyle Laverne Elderkin in Friendship, WI to Clark Edmund Elderkin and Ruby Irene Burke. When Doyle was 4 years old, his guardianship was turned over to Fred and Jenny Heller of Horicon, WI where he was raised throughout the remainder of his childhood. In August of 1954, Doyle adopted Fred and Jenny Heller as his parents and took on the name Fred Doyle Heller.

Tags