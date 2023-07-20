Madison - We mournfully announce the passing of Fred Doyle Heller, 95, of Madison, WI who passed away on July 18, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Heller.
Fred Doyle Heller was born November 16, 1927 as Doyle Laverne Elderkin in Friendship, WI to Clark Edmund Elderkin and Ruby Irene Burke. When Doyle was 4 years old, his guardianship was turned over to Fred and Jenny Heller of Horicon, WI where he was raised throughout the remainder of his childhood. In August of 1954, Doyle adopted Fred and Jenny Heller as his parents and took on the name Fred Doyle Heller.
Doyle graduated from Horicon High School in 1945. Prior to graduating, he joined the Air Force Reserves and after graduating enlisted with the US Air Force as a Weather Observer. He was stationed in Tokyo Japan from July of 1945 to April of 1947 and earned the Victory Medal. Doyle will receive Veteran Honors at his burial for his service in the Air Force.
Doyle was always a musical child which was evident at the age of 3 when he was able to sing “Springtime in the Rockies” to his family after hearing it played on the radio. He acquired his first musical instrument at the age of 6 and by the time he was in high school, he was leading the school band and musicals and earned the nickname ‘Duke” because of his great talents. In 1948, Doyle founded and was leader of the “ Duke Elderkin Orchestra” which disbanded in July of 1949. He then spent time traveling and filling in for other orchestras and bands. At the age of 25 (1952), Doyle was hired as the Leader of the Band for Paul’s Jolly Dutchman and was paid to create the musical arrangements for the band. From 1954 to 1961 he was employed in various Polka bands, Dixieland Jazz bands, the Fezz Fritsche Orchestra, as well as his new band “The Whirls”. After marrying Arlene, they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family as they raised their children. Doyle was then employed from 1966 to 1975 at the Karakahl Inn in Mount Horeb. From 1975 to 1987 he played at horse shows, baseball games and at various supper clubs throughout Wisconsin as the Piano Man. In between that time, in 1977, Doyle earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from MATC and used this degree to serve as the Financial Clerk for the Madison Ward at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for many years. In 1987, he joined the Walmart team and was employed with them for 15 years until he retired at the age of 75.
Doyle married Arlene Ethel Geiger on February 5, 1955 in Dubuque Iowa. Together they raised 7 children, adopted 3 additional children, and had numerous foster children. Doyle also had 2 daughters with Beverly Sauer. He was a teacher of many talents, had the patience of a saint, and shared his love of fishing, camping, card playing, and games with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were old enough to learn. He would spend weeks helping his grandsons build pinewood derby cars and would always take 1st place. He loved his family dearly.
Doyle was preceded in death by his biological parents Clark Elderkin and Ruby Burke, his adopted parents, Fred and Jenny Heller, his brothers Teddy Heller and John Kurabelis, his sister, Delores Leavitt, his wife, Arlene (Geiger) Heller, his son, Vernon Heller, and his grandchildren, Benjamin Friedland and Heather Ecklund. He is survived by his children, Sherri (Peter) Friedland, Charlene (Nathan) Elderkin, Jenni (Tom) Gile, Jacqui Heller, Fred (Brenda) Heller, Clark (AnnMarie) Heller, Cynthia (David) Heller, Rene (Steve) Springer, Bett (Billy) Sawle, Alisa (Paul) Rew, and Ashley (Salvatore) Di Scala, 46 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home at 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, on Thursday July 27th from 4-7 pm. The Funeral will be held on Friday July 28 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 5602 Irongate Dr, Madison with a brief visitation starting at 10 am. Burial will proceed directly after at Roselawn Memorial Park and a luncheon will be served at the church following the burial services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moments Hospice in care of Doyle Heller. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257
