MONONA - Dr. Franklin E. “Frank” Court, emeritus professor of English from Northern Illinois University, went off into the great beyond on June 24, 2023, surrounded by his family and with the help of the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
Frank was born on Nov. 26, 1939, the son of Franklin A. and Dorothy R. Court. He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, served in the U. S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve, went to college, earned a Ph.D., and spent the next 35 years as a professor of English. His professional degrees were from Youngstown State University, the University of Maryland and Kent State University. He is the author of well over a score of articles in both academic journals and trade magazines.
He is also the author of five books, including a 2012 history of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum, where he worked as a volunteer since 2004. In recent years he has been a devoted member of the Sunday Assembly of Holy Wisdom Monastery (Middleton). He particularly enjoyed helping out in the kitchen with fellow volunteers. He was especially moved by Sunday Assembly and its wonderful choir and insightful homilies.
Frank leaves his beloved wife and partner, Abbie Loomis; a son, Colin; a daughter, Jenifer Warren; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty Higgins.
A gathering of friends and Holy Wisdom community members will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Wisconsin - Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Highway, Madison, WI 53711 or to Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI 53562.