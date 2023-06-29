Franklin E. "Frank" Court

MONONA - Dr. Franklin E. “Frank” Court, emeritus professor of English from Northern Illinois University, went off into the great beyond on June 24, 2023, surrounded by his family and with the help of the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Frank was born on Nov. 26, 1939, the son of Franklin A. and Dorothy R. Court.  He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, served in the U. S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve, went to college, earned a Ph.D., and spent the next 35 years as a professor of English. His professional degrees were from Youngstown State University, the University of Maryland and Kent State University. He is the author of well over a score of articles in both academic journals and trade magazines.  

