Frank Schrofer Jr.

Frank Schrofer, age 89, passed away October 2, 2018. He was born on November 23, 1928, the son of the late Frank Sr. and Lila (Hewitt).

Frank was united in marriage to Marlene Elsing on September 9, 1952. He was employed by Badger Ordnance, Sealester Silo Company, Miester Logging and farmed.

Frank loved hunting, fishing, sports and was a Brewers, Packers and Bucks Fan.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Sharon (Bob) Cox, Tobby Schrofer, Tim Schrofer, Kim (Cindy) Schrofer and Sue (Bryan) Jaedike; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Peter, Jessie and Esther.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at St. John Lutheran Church Leland, WI

A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service.