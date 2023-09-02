FITCHBURG - Frank Ronald Streicher, age 77, passed away at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Frank was born in Milwaukee, Wis. during the summer of 1946. As far as babies go, he was born gregarious-a trait he nurtured and grew throughout life.
He was the life of the party even in his youth, including starring in a high school production of Oklahoma and later singing in Simi 5 a rock ‘n’ roll band. If you ever met Frank, you may remember his omnipresent laughter and sense of humor. While living in Markesan, Wis., he adopted the persona of Cliff Banks, the famous bandleader of the Melodyaires. Perhaps you remember the announcement on Portage radio station WPDR about Cliff and the boys having a big show at the internationally renowned Legion Hall in Cambria, Wis. The promo aired plenty of times with Frankie inviting everybody to the show. If you were around then, maybe you went to Cambria to see them. But since they didn’t exist and there was no Legion Hall in Cambria, you might have been confused when you arrived in town to find that it was only a prank. Maybe you heard the laughter. Maybe you can hear it now.
In 1965 Frank welcomed a son, Todd, into the world. Four years later in 1969 his second son, Peter, was born.
In 1972 Frank met Sharyn McKee in Iowa City while Sharyn was studying for her nursing degree. They later married in 1975 and had two children - Aaron and Lindsay.
Frank understood the value of a long workday-something he passed on to everybody he came in contact with, especially his family. For decades Frank owned and operated Streicher Renovation, his own flooring and remodeling business that served as a first job and a second chance for a variety of hard workers, the wayward, rehabilitators, and skilled tradesmen-many of whom went on to start their own businesses and may very well have done work in your home. He kept a cigarette and a Diet Pepsi at the ready, regardless of the hour or the posted rules and regulations.
Frank was a teacher, a facilitator, and a host. If you needed something done, he was there to offer advice or lend a hand or both. He didn’t sit still. He restored homes that later hosted a variety of family and friend gatherings for sporting events and birthdays and for no good reason beyond he wanted to bring people together. He fixed cars that others would have abandoned at the scrapyard.
He listened to everybody’s stories; he shared his own. It was impossible not to feel like he was the keeper of a million inside jokes. He didn’t forget names or faces, as anybody whoever met him will attest to. He brought an air of possibility to every conversation. He didn’t shoot down dreams, no matter how ridiculous, because he knew what was possible with hard work.
He traveled with friends and family across the United States, to Ireland, and to Portugal among others. In preparation for a trip to Hungary he extensively studied Hungarian language tapes so that he could speak the mother tongue upon arriving in ancestral homelands. He practiced these lessons with more than one unsuspecting stranger at the grocery store or at Wal-Mart or wherever he felt compelled to ask for directions to the butcher shop or if the bakery was open on Sundays. Not surprisingly, he very rarely found anybody who could hold up their end of the conversation.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sharyn (McKee); brothers, Matt (Norene) of Powell, Wyo., and Timothy Wickus (Wanda) of Token Creek, Wis.; sister, Zoean Barr (James) of Janesville, Wis., his sons, Todd (Rylee Wedekind) of Madison, Wis., and Aaron (Patricia Malico Alexandre) of Fitchburg, Wis; daughter, Lindsay of Madison, Wis.; a stepdaughter, Kris Bowles (Brian); his grandchildren, Ryann, Raine, Oliver, Hank, Alina, and Alysa; and great grandson, Luke. He was preceded in death by his son, Peter Streicher; and his parents, Dorothy Krome and Mathias (Matt) Streicher.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wis., from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A time of sharing will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Frank’s name to A Living Tribute (alivingtribute.org).
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care of Frank and the invaluable support provided to his family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com <http://www.gundersonfh.com>.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.