Frank Ronald Streicher

FITCHBURG - Frank Ronald Streicher, age 77, passed away at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Frank was born in Milwaukee, Wis. during the summer of 1946. As far as babies go, he was born gregarious-a trait he nurtured and grew throughout life.