Frank Metlar "Mike" Clover

Frank "Mike" Metlar Clover, a longtime resident of Madison, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was born in Denver on May 5, 1940, and received his B.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1962, and M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1964 and 1966, respectively. In 1965 he married Dorothy Helen Wagner and became the father of two sons, Charles born in 1968, and Walter born in 1972.

In 1966 Mike joined the University of Wisconsin Madison History Department, and joined the Classics department in 1968 and so remained until retirement in 2000.

His wife Dorothy sadly passed away in 1992. Of his immediate family he is survived by his two sons: Charles and his wife Rachel, Walter and his wife Belita; grandchildren Jaya Clover, Helena Clover Santos, and Cameron Clover Santos; his sister and brother-in-law Judy and Tom Bullington; and by his partner Eileen Cumming and her daughter Heather Cumming and husband Topher, and their children Griffin and Isabel.

Mike's sweet demeanor left a broad circle of those whose lives he touched.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 22nd in the Chapel at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 1609 University Avenue, Madison.

His family requests that memorial donations be directed to the University of Wisconsin Foundation and marked for the History Department at UW Madison in the name of Dorothy Wagner Clover, or to the First Congregational Church in Madison.