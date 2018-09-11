It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Frank Leo Frey, 80, of Fitchburg, WI.



Frank was born to Evelyn (nee Pond) and Frank Frey in Monroe, WI, April 26, 1938. At the age of nine, he and his family moved to San Leandro, CA where he attended school and cultivated lifelong friendships.



Having served in the U.S. Navy as an airman, mechanic, and member of the rescue squad, Frank was stationed in San Diego, CA, Guam and Japan. Frank loved flying and held a pilot's license for small aircraft. His first private flight was in 1964, in a tandem-seated plane flying over Oakland, CA.



Frank met and married Claire (nee Kuhn) Frey in California where they were married May 17, 1964. They had two children, Kierstin Page Frey, Antioch, CA and Kevin Karl Frey, Madison, WI. During the summer of 1969 they returned to Frank's roots in the Midwest, living in Fort Atkinson, Cambridge and Madison, WI.



Frank had two primary passions; driving and community. His motorcycle, perhaps, was his greatest of all. He and Claire traveled the country via his Honda Gold Wing tour bike. As a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA), Frank took part in numerous "Wing Dings"; motorcycle rides for charity (Ride for Kids), and camping excursions. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan; NASCAR and racing fanatic; and brother of the Free & Accepted Masons of Jefferson County.



Frank shared his time between Wisconsin and Florida and met friends wherever he traveled.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Frey of Florida. He is survived by Claire Frey, his children Kierstin and Kevin and son-in-law Ronald Bennett of CA. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.



