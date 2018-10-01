Frank Kaminski

Frank Joseph Kaminski, age 71, of Lake Delton, WI passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wisconsin. He died due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 of Wisconsin Dells.

Frank was born on November 14, 1946 in St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital, the son of Frank and Delphine (Dederich) Kaminski. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his older sister, Jacqueline Paggeot. He is survived by five siblings: his twin, Faye (John) Stark, Middleton; Connie (James) Delmore, Baraboo; and Teresa Regel, Jan (Gene Sande) Woodruff, and Susan (Chuck) Davis, all of Lake Delton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A businessman his entire career, Frank owned and operated the “Burger Shack” restaurant, a grocery store in Baraboo, and a restaurant (Port Vista) in Lake Delton. He managed the Country Market, owned by his mother, for several years and then, with his sister Connie and her husband, James Delmore, purchased the store. They also operated a “Mr. K’s” liquor store located near the grocery store.

Frank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, receiving a “hardship” discharge in 1966 to operate the family business upon the sudden death of his father. Frank lived in Lake Delton his whole life. His passion was to serve and improve the community. Early on, he volunteered for the Delton Fire Department and the Delton Ambulance Service. He was one of the four original EMT’s. He was elected as a Trustee of the Lake Delton Village Board during the 1970’s and 1980’s and as President of that Board during the 1990’s and the early 2000’s. In total, he served the community for 30 years.

Among the many issues facing village government, Frank worked tirelessly for better fire protection. As a result, the village now boasts a new Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) building.

Frank also championed a new village park on County Highway A which included softball diamonds. In April, 2003 the Village Board named that park “Kaminski Park.”

Frank’s illness was long, and eventually he required around-the-clock attention. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows for their expert, generous and loving care.