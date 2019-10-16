DARLINGTON- Frank Joseph Bahowick passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 38 ½ years Norma (Micka), his 4 children, Jennifer (Dave Drake) Esh of Milwaukee WI, Anthony (Susie) Bahowick of St Charles IL, Sally Bahowick of San Ramon CA, and Tim (Sandy) Bahowick of Milwaukee.

Frank was born to Louis and Rose Bahowick on March 3, 1924 in DePere WI. Frank was the third child on the family dairy farm along with seven siblings. Surviving siblings are Norbert Bahowick of Waco TX, and Rita Detmer of Kensington MD.

Frank graduated from DePere high school in 1942. In the fall of 1943 Bahowick enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. He served with the 91st Photo Recon as a gunner and co-pilot on B17s. He received the Purple Heart for a wound caused by anti-aircraft flack. Discharged in Feb 1946, Frank returned to Wisconsin and enrolled at UW-Madison to pursue a degree in agricultural science and agriculture. He graduated in 1949. His first career was high school vocational Ag Instructor at Clinton WI and then at Luxemburg WI. At Clinton he started the Veterans on the Farm Training program. In 1954 Frank returned to UW Madison and got his Master's degree in Ag Science. He worked for a short time for the University of Wisconsin Extension and the "Alice in Dairyland" program. In 1955 he took a sales job with Rural Insurance (affiliate of Farm Bureau) and moved his family to Darlington, buying a house at 911 Wells St. Through the years Frank served as agent, agency manager, and regional sales manager. His main focus was training applicants for sales and manager positions. In 1966 Frank moved to a 25-acre farm just outside of town on Valley St. He began raising beef cattle, first raising calves as projects for the kids and later keeping a 13 cow-calf operation.

In 1990 he retired from the insurance world. He helped his son on a dairy farm for about 5 years. Until his death Frank kept a large garden and grew all his own vegetables for the entire year.

Frank was a member of American Legion Post 214. He was active in the funding for the Darlington Area Veterans Memorial. He was an original and longtime board member and past president of Lafayette Dairy Sales. Their primary purpose is to promote dairy and to operate the Dairy Stand restaurant at Yellowstone Lake. He is a life member of the Ag alumni at UW Madison, member of Southwestern Life Association, Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Darlington Country Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Darlington where military graveside rites will be accorded by Bates-O'Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) and on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. at the church.

Luncheon will be provided at the American Legion following the burial. All are invited.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Frank's name.

