Madison - Frank John Mooney passed away on October 2, 2019 in the home he was born in 98 years earlier, and lived in the Tenney Park area.

He was born on May 14, 1921 in Madison, the son of James and Grace (Daley) Mooney, and married Mary Johnson on May 8, 1946 at St. Ignatius Church in Los Angeles, CA. Frank and Mary led the Mooney clan. He served as a historian in Madison, covering the social, political and religious history of the Madison area. His Irish roots ran deep, as his Irish smile, quick wit, support of family and friends, and exceptional work ethic described Frank's life. Frank was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Parish for 98 years.

Frank graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and Madison Central High School. He delivered daily newspapers for years to earn money during his youth. Some of his favorite past times were horseback riding, ice skating, ice hockey, fishing, and swimming at Tenney Park, and Brearly Park Beach. While in high school Frank played the position of goalie on the Shamrock hockey team and played Joseph in the Capitol Christmas Pageant. He attended MATC prior to joining the US Army. He served in the US Army for 38 months during WWII, and was based in California, Hawaii, Guam and Saimpan. While in the service he was assigned to the anti-aircraft coastal artillery branch, Unit 868.

Following his honorable discharge, Frank worked for Gisholt Machine Company, followed by working as a meter reader for 18 years and inspector for another 22 years (total of 40 years) with Madison Gas & Electric. To further support his family, he also worked numerous part-time jobs.

Frank met his wife, Mary Johnson, at a USO dance while stationed in Los Angeles during World War II, and they married following the end of the war. Mary and Frank raised 11 children, and spent many decades in a loving, dedicated marriage. He served as a mentor and inspiration to his entire family, with a focus on volunteering and providing service to others. Although Frank worked many hours each week to support his family, he always made time to help others. His service at St. Patrick parish included being one of the first members to serve on the Parish Council, serving as a Communion Minister, church usher into his 90's, PTA parent, and a Committee Member in Boy Scout Troop #148. He visited seniors in local area nursing homes until he was well into his 90's, and was also a long -term volunteer at the V.A. Hospital (25+ years).

Frank's favorite adult activities and places included camping with family at Klondike and Governor Dodge State Park, enjoying a meal with family at Bancroft Dairy cafe, Ella's Deli, Jet Room, and the Old English Dining Room at the Belmont Hotel. He loved playing cards his entire life, and being active at the Princeton Club in his retirement. As Frank grew older the neighborhood changed multiple times, and he embraced each new generation of neighbors, and enjoyed their friendships.

Frank wished to remain in his home during the last years of his life. Mission Accomplished! Through the efforts of Season's of Life LLC, Agrace, Dr. Ozers and his nurse Sue, and Frank's daughter Jean, R.N., along with his other 10 children, his wish was honored. He continued to teach his family important lessons in graceful and happy aging until the end of his time with us.

Frank is survived by his eleven children--Pat (Susanna) of Madison, Kathy (John) Soehnlein of Janesville, Mary Jane (William) Spohn of Madison, Thomas (Candace) of McFarland, John (Douglas) of Glendale, Margie Allbaugh of Waukesha, Joanne (Duane) Johnson of Madison, Rosemary (Donald) Wenger of Mount Horeb, Joe (Xinwei) of Sterling, Alaska, Jean (Matthew) Myers of Golden, CO, David (Mary) of Sudbury, MA. 22 grandchildren; Elizabeth, Daniel, Susan, Emily, John, Jeff, Christopher, Ryan, Megan, Will, Sarah, Ben, Katelin, Eric, Kyle, Madison, Jennifer, Laura, Justin, Theresa, Frank, and Joe, and 24 Great-Grandchildren; Sebastian, Martin, Abigail, Olivia, Madeline, Cora, Sam, Ashlynn, Kelsey, Easton, Tyson, Lakin, Carter, Caden, Lily, Merric, Jackson, Eviana, Garett, Arlo, Hannah, Nate, Breea, and Emelia.

He is also survived by his niece, Ann Simon, and two nephews Pete Mooney and Mike Mooney.

Frank is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, sister-Geraldine, brothers-James and George, and great grandchild Marianela.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main St., Madison, WI on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 am, with Monsignor Kevin Holmes presiding and Monsignor Dan Ganshert concelebrating. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave, Madison, on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. An additional visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Graveside services with full military rights will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Frank to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824, Luke House, 310 S. Ingersoll St., Madison WI 53703, or St. Vincent De Paul, 1309 Williamson St., Madison, WI 53703.

"I can't say enough how happy and satisfied I am for my wonderful family and happy life"

