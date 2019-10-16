BREAKING NEWS

Frank J. White

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 08:51 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:32 AM CDT

MADISON-Frank J. White, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Camomile Assisted Living.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1942, the son of Joseph White and Betty (Hermanson) LaPointe.

Frank worked for the City of Madison in the Streets Department for many years before retiring. Frank will be greatly missed by his son, Paul White; and sister, JoAnne Howe and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kay Dolphin.

Frank will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park.

