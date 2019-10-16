MADISON-Frank J. White, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Camomile Assisted Living.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1942, the son of Joseph White and Betty (Hermanson) LaPointe.

Frank worked for the City of Madison in the Streets Department for many years before retiring. Frank will be greatly missed by his son, Paul White; and sister, JoAnne Howe and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kay Dolphin.

Frank will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420