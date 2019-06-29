Frank E. Van Bogaert

Frank Edward Van Bogaert of Glen Haven, Wisconsin, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 with his wife, Debra, at his side.

He was 68 years old. A wake will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glen Haven, WI. This will be followed by a Memorial Mass also at St. Mary's at 11:00 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, a visitation will precede it from 10:00-10:45 a.m.. Father John Meinholz will officiate. Burial will be at Gockel Cemetery, Glen Haven. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial offerings can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Frank was born in Aurora, Illinois on May 25, 1951 to Louise and Frank Charles Van Bogaert of La Fox, Illinois. Frank farmed in La Fox, Illinois and in 1983 he began farming in Wisconsin near North Andover. He later moved to Mineral Point and continued farming until his retirement. Following the death of his first wife Sandra Collins in 1989 he married Debra White with whom he enjoyed many happy years.

Frank loved farming, farm sales, telling jokes, babies, and children. He was a member of the St. Mary's Parish and an active member of the Glen Haven community. He was quick to offer a helping hand, a kind word, or a joke to all who crossed his path. He was so well-known for one-liners they became known as "frankies". The drama surrounding a successful kidney transplant in 2003 involving an interstate APB, a towed car, and the absence of a cell phone is entrenched in family lore.

Survivors include his wife Debra as well as six siblings: Rosemarie Konen, Teresa (Ron) Grommes, Susan Harmon, Diana Van Bogaert, Mary (Kevin) Sather, and Phil (Gail) Van Bogaert. He is also survived by his much loved mother-in-law Patricia "Patsy" White, several aunts and uncles, brothers and sister-in-laws, many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Paul White, as well as other loved ones.