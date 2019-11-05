Francis X. "Ike" Eisner, age 76, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, following a battle with cancer. He died at home as he wished with his wife by his side.

Ike was born at home on Feb. 8, 1943, to Hermann and Teresa (Maier) Eisner.

He attended Middleton High School. Ike married Judy Turk in 1966 and together they raised three children in Cross Plains. He worked for Bowar Feed Mill and then Middleton Farmers Co-op until retirement and drove a parts truck for Weaver Auto Parts after retirement. Ike served in the U.S. Army - 44th General Hospital; and was a member of Legion Post No. 245 in Cross Plains and volunteered with the Cross Plains Fire Department. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

Ike is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Bryan (Michelle) Eisner; daughter, Cristin (Tom) Ripp; grandchildren, Devin Eisner, Hannah Eisner, Abby Kieckbusch, Hayley Eisner, Amber Kieckbusch and Kyra, Braden and Gage Ripp; great-grandson, Braxton Wilmuth; siblings, Herman Eisner, Mary Ann (Dennis) Schroeder, Rosalie Eisner, elizabeth eisner-thompson; in-laws, Carolyn (Kevin) Sailing, Jim (Elaine) Turk, Roger (Lori) Turk and Arlan Turk; and many nieces and nephews. Ike was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alan; brother, John; sister, Pauline; and his in-laws, Donald and Ellen Turk.

A memorial service will be held at ST. MARTIN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2427 Church St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St., Cross Plains, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral and Cremation Care

2421 Church St.

(608) 798-3141