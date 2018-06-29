Francis P. Waldsmith age 92 of Richland Center passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

He was born on October 25, 1925 in Hub City the son of Fred and Beatrice (Cockroft) Waldsmith. Francis served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was married on October 25, 1952 to the former Madelyne A. Dunn. Francis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richland Center.

Survivors include his 3 daughters, Susan (Tad) McGlynn of Richland Center, Nancy (Craig) Brost of Richland Center, Kathy (Jeff “Potsie”) Weber of Dodgeville, 3 grandchildren, Greg (Carrie Pope) McGlynn of Rockbridge, Lisa Morgan of Hinesville, GA, Zack Brost of Kenosha, WI, 3 great grandchildren that he was known to as “Papoo”, Darby, Will and Jakob, a brother-in-law, Don Graybill of Beloit, WI, a sister-in-law, Norma Waldsmith of Richland Center, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Waldsmith, his wife, Madelyn Waldsmith, a daughter, Lisa Waldsmith, a brother, James Waldsmith and a sister, Arlene Graybill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel and Fr. Vince Brewer will concelebrate with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Melancthon Creek at 2:15 P.M. where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Stafford Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.