Francis Joseph Koeferl

Francis “Frank” Joseph Koeferl, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2023. Frank was born on June 27, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the son of the late Cecilia M. and Joseph G. Koeferl. Frank attended Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee, which prepared his heart, mind, and soul for his calling to serve God. Frank performed several marriages and funerals within the family, and served as a priest in various churches including Saint Nicholas in Milwaukee where he met the love of his life, Jane Williams.

After Frank left the priesthood, he spent his career in both not-for-profit with Goodwill Industries as well as Wright Management, a for-profit talent solutions organization headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin. Frank retired from Wright Management after building a legacy for helping others develop leadership skills, career coaching, and placing the right people in the right jobs.