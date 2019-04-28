Francis J. “Sandy” Kliebenstein, 96, of Truman and later Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Truman. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Francis J. Kliebenstein Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Sandy was born on November 29, 1922 in Platteville, son of Walter and Helen “Ella” (Byrnes) Kliebenstein. On an evening at the old Moonlight Gardens near East Dubuque, Illinois, he saw and asked a girl from Cuba City for a dance. That woman, Dorothy Hoff, accepted and went on to marry him on October 18, 1950 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. A day which Sandy called “the hottest day in October yet.” Dorothy preceded him in death on January 17, 2018. He farmed 360 acres in Kendall Township purchased by his father in the mid-1940’s. The fourth generation of Kliebensteins continue farming the same land. Sandy eased into retirement by moving to the edge of Belmont in 1984, where he was a custodian at the Belmont High School. He enjoyed watching UW-Platteville Pioneer and Wisconsin basketball, Belmont High School activities, playing cards at the Belmont Community Center, and helping on the farm after retirement. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the National Farmers Organization, Lafayette County,and over 75 year member of the Knights of Columbus.

Sandy is survived by his sons, John (Oreo) Kliebenstein, Ron (Jan) Kliebenstein, Bob (Marie) Kliebenstein, Neil (Aparna) Kliebenstein; daughters, JoAnne (Gary) VanWormer, Mary Kay (John) Boyle, Martha Kliebenstein, Kathy (Bill) Ingersoll, Betsy (John) Gorman, and Nancy (Randy) Gorman; 23 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Don) Bauer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, parents, Walter and Helen Kliebenstein, grandson, Joshua Kuhls, brothers, Bernard (Marie) Kliebenstein, Delbert (Joyce) Kliebenstein, and sister, Helen (John) Byrne,

Sandy will greatly be missed by all of his family and friends who knew him. Sandy’s family would like to give a special THANKS to the staff of Cozy Lil Acres and Agrace Hospice for all of their care given over these last months.