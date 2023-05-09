Francis J. “Fritz” Hastert

Francis J. “Fritz” Hastert, age 84 of Darlington, WI passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA with his family by his side. He was born December 29, 1938, in Darlington, WI the son of Richard and Linda (Ferguson) Hastert. Fritz lived in Darlington his entire life, graduating from Darlington High School the class of 1957. Following High School he went on to receive his journeyman certificate in plumbing from MATC in Madison. He was united in marriage to Shirley Minder on October 10, 1987, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. He established Fritz's Burner Service in 1969, where he served Darlington and the surrounding communities with his exceptional skills and expertise. Fritz was a wise and handy man who took great pride in his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Fritz is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, who remains at their home; his children, Donny (Harolyn) Hastert, Francis Jr. (Sally) Hastert, and Tim (Erin) Hastert all of Darlington, Kathy (Bill) Hastert-Ernzen of Verona, WI, Dan Jones of Monroe, WI, and Mike Jones of Argyle, WI; his cherished grandchildren, Joanna (Lance) Winslow of Stoughton, WI, Ronnie (Vanessa) Rush of Platteville, WI, William (Lisa) Hastert of Monona, IA, Jaime Hastert of Prairie du Chein, WI, Nathan Hastert of Monona, IA, Devin (Bree) Hastert of Darlington, Caitlin (Alex) Anguil of Whitefish Bay, Tawnie Ernzen of Monticello, WI, Logan Ernzen of Verona, WI, Jordan Jones of Stoughton, WI, Courtney Jones of Ocala, FL, WI, and Ericka Ann Smith of Florida. Fritz also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Maya, Natalie, and Mason Winslow, Beau and Aime Hastert, Annie Hastert, Blaine, Sawyer, Bexley, and Fallyn Hastert, and Oliana Anguil, Caleb Ernzen; one brother, Donald (Marilyn) Hastert of Platteville, WI; one sister-in-law, Fritzi (Ted) Williams of Argyle; and one brother-in-law, Randy Minder of Monticello, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents.