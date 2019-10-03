Francis Constantine Mueller

Brookfield- Francis "Frank" Constantine Mueller, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

He was born April 23, 1928 in Milwaukee, the son of Frank and Regina Hollman. Frank attended Messmer High School, where he played basketball. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1951 to February 1953, where he spent 14 months in combat in Korea.

Frank worked at Miedtke Paint Company in Milwaukee for 42 years, where he was the General Manager. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Butler, WI for 61 years. He resided in Brookfield, WI for 53 years and then Deforest for the last year of his life. Frank attended three grandchildren's weddings, Dan, Andy and Laura. In 2016 he went on Badger Honor Flight with his son Jim as a Guardian.

Frank always had a sense of humor, always loved to make people laugh.

Frank is survived by his wife, Betty Mae Mueller (Granger), who he married in Milwaukee in 1950, for almost 69 years; son, Michael (Cindy) of Mayer, AZ, John (Vicki) of DeForest, WI, James (Karen) of Wales, WI; grandsons, Dan (Cory), Ben, Andy (Elizabeth), Sam; granddaughter, Laura (Will) and great-grandson Calvin.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, other relatives and many friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave, Butler, with Father Mark Brandl officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment and lunch will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

