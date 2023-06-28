Francis Benjamin Evans, age 88, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Fitchburg. He was born on March 15, 1935, in Edgerton, Mo., the son of Jay and Miriam (Morse) Evans.
Francis graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1953, received a B.F.A. from UNM Albuquerque in 1958, M.A. in Education from NAU at Flagstaff in 1966, M.A. from NM State at University Park in 1968, Ph.D. in Evaluation & Statistics and Ed.D. in Education from NMSU at Las Cruces in 1969. He was united in marriage to Mary F. Kelly, Ph.D. on Jan. 29, 1978. He worked as a planning and evaluation specialist for 30 years with the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, retiring in 2000.
Francis became a Baha’i in 1956. He joined the Rotary Club Downtown Madison and later the Jamison Museum Association of Platteville, Wis. He was a member of the Musicians Union and Piano Tuners Union. He studied Bassoon with the late world-renowned bassoonist Saul Schoenbach.
Francis enjoyed teaching on the Navajo Indian Reservation for four years in New Mexico and later during retirement tutoring Platteville middle school band students for director William Sefton.
Francis is survived by his stepdaughter, Pamela (Jonathan) Davis; three sons, Thomas McNeil Swope of Mexico, Andrew (Nancy) Evans of Vermont and Jeremy (Jennifer) Evans of Idaho; his sister, Joanne Evans of New Mexico; half-brother, Jay D. Evans Jr.; and grandchildren, Elizabeth (Toni) Kokenis, Emily Evans (Jamie Gyftakis), Isaac Evans, and Jacob Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Miriam; wife, Mary Kelly; his third son, Lee Z. Evans of New York; and his ex-wife, Lucy Swope-Yarian.
A graveside service was held at EAST SIDE CEMETERY, 509 Fountain Lane, Dodgeville, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. His Baha’i Memorial was held at the BAHAI COMMUNITY CENTER, 324 Lakeside St., Madison at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Memorials may be gifted in Francis’ name to the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
