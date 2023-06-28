Francis Benjamin Evans

Francis Benjamin Evans, age 88, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Fitchburg. He was born on March 15, 1935, in Edgerton, Mo., the son of Jay and Miriam (Morse) Evans.

Francis graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1953, received a B.F.A. from UNM Albuquerque in 1958, M.A. in Education from NAU at Flagstaff in 1966, M.A. from NM State at University Park in 1968, Ph.D. in Evaluation & Statistics and Ed.D. in Education from NMSU at Las Cruces in 1969. He was united in marriage to Mary F. Kelly, Ph.D. on Jan. 29, 1978. He worked as a planning and evaluation specialist for 30 years with the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, retiring in 2000.