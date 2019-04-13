Francis A. “Swig” “Fran” Swiggum, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on June 14, 1925, in Mt. Horeb, the son of Alfred and Rosella (Pflaum) Swiggum. Fran graduated from Madison East High School with the class of 1942. Following graduation Fran entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served from 1943-1946, serving on the Escort Ship, USS Forster. After returning home from the service, he attended Madison Business College. Fran was united in marriage to Donna Clifton on May 20, 1950, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. His first job took him to Chicago, where he worked until moving back to Madison in 1951. Fran worked for 31 years at Kayser Ford as an Office Manager/Accountant before retirement. He truly enjoyed every year of his retirement. He was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and for Meals on Wheels. Fran was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a former member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. Fran was honored to be on the Badger Honor Flight and truly appreciated the experience. He enjoyed living on Lake Waubesa where he could fish or simply enjoy being near the water. Francis is survived by wife, Donna M. Swiggum; children, Suzanne (Roger) Oakey, Glen Swiggum, Carol Taplin and Melodie (Thomas) Virnig; grandchildren, Patrick (Sarah) Oakey, Kristin (David) Price, Paul (Jennifer) Oakey, Glen Swiggum, Jr., Dana (Dan) Steiner, Jessica Staszak, Whitney (Timothy) Peterson, Derek Taplin and Jacob (Alysa) Ninneman; nine great-grandchildren, Collin, Greta, Bryan, Jasmin, Addison, Karleigh, Madyson, Arya and Jayce; sister, Bette Reynolds; niece, LeeAnn (Robert) Glover; great-nephews, Christopher Glover and Alexander Glover; and great-niece, Kathryn Glover. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Bud Reynolds. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated between Badger Honor Flight and Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.