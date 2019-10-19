MADISON – Francis A. "Pete" Gilbertson, age 88, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home. He was born on Aug. 28, 1931, at home on the family farm, the son of Oliver and Florence (Stoker) Gilbertson.

Pete graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1949. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. Pete met his wife, Joyce Kuehni while working at Krogers. They were married on Aug. 14, 1954, in Madison. After Krogers, he went to work for Oscar Mayer, where he retired after 35 years. Pete and Joyce lived in Minocqua for several years before relocating back to Madison.

Pete is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Beth Mayhew, Kari (Jim) Meyers, Lori (Bruce) Grill and Andy Gilbertson; grandchildren, Melissa (Garrett) Campbell, Paul Meyers, Mia (Sean) Biddick, Jordan Mayhew (Charles), Carly Grill (Clayton) and Ben Grill; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hayden, Carter, Ian, Zoe, Grayson, Rosalie, Finn, Everett and Hudson; sisters, Mary (Bruce) Cruger and Sharon (Murph) Fisher; sisters-in-law, Violet Gilbertson and Delores Gilbertson; brother-in-law, Jim Foley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Jerry; and sister, Lucy.

A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, with the Rev. Bernt Tweit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank all those who provided care: Dr. Sonetti, Dr. Zakowski, the staff at Meriter 8T IMCU and Agrace HospiceCare.