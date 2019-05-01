Frances Weber Kingery

Stoughton- Frances Weber Gregory Kingery, age 95, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was born on May 9, 1923, a daughter of Harry and Elizabeth Weber. Fran was a resident of Stoughton for 65 years. She was a 70 year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and enjoyed gardening, sewing and playing bridge.

Fran volunteered at the Stoughton Hospital gift shop and also drove for RSVP for 25 years. She served two terms on the Stoughton School Board from 1967 to 1975.

Fran is survived by her daughter, Jan Kingery Beverly (Ron Horvath) of Ft. Mill, SC; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Gregory of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Jason Beverly of Omaha, NE, Elizabeth (Colin) Resch of San Francisco, CA, Catherine (Carter) Franz of Newtown, PA, Brooke (Nicholas) Novaczyk of West Bend, Sara (Joe) Humann of Minnetonka, MN, Laura (Grant) Sommer of Whitefish Bay, Samantha (Dallas) Dagenhardt of Menomonee Falls and Jane (George) Peterson of Menomonee Falls; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Kingery; son Mark Gregory; daughter Liz Kingery Ziegler; and sister, Janet Weber Costello.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Light refreshments will follow. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Donations in Fran's name may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.

