BLACK EARTH - Frances I. “Fran” (Schlimgen) Michels-Beuthin, age 90, died on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, just four days shy of her 91st birthday. She was born on Sept. 8, 1932, to Arthur and Florence (Goelz) Schlimgen and grew up in Madison, Wis.
She married her first husband, Joseph M. Michels, on Sept. 13, 1952, and is survived by their eight children. They are Teresa Fisher of Madison, Raymond (Debra) Michels of Cross Plains, Cecilia (Michael) Phillips of Cross Plains, Janet (John) Wipperfurth of Mazomanie, Joseph (Emily) Michels of Fitchburg, William Michels of Dane, Kristine (Michael) Bradley of Sauk City and Monica (Mark) Nolden of Lodi. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Nicholas Fisher, Adam Phillips (deceased), Jodi (Pat) Rentmeester, Angela (Jeff) Slaney, Sara (Dan) Rutten, Isaac (Bri) Wipperfurth, Luke and Scott Wipperfurth, Curtis, Jacob and Paula Michels, Anthony Bradley and Justine (Tylor) Good, Nathaniel (Alexis) and Amanda Nolden. Her great-grandchildren are Dalton, Jayde, Kaitlyn, Merrick, Kieran, Oliver, Charles, Theodore and Harrison.
Her stepchildren with her second husband, Raphael Beuthin, are Stan (Karen) Beuthin of Mazomanie and Diane (Rick) Boettcher of Prairie du Sac.
Her stepchildren with her third husband, Werner Ballweg, are Steven (Mary) Ballweg of Prairie du Sac, Ronald (Mary Lee) Ballweg of Baraboo, Linda (Charles) Schlimgen of Barneveld, Jerome (Sue) Ballweg of Mazomanie, Russ (Margie) Ballweg of Mazomanie, Julie (Mike) Martinson of St. Charles, Minn., Rick (Dena) Ballweg of Mazomanie, Greg Ballweg of Richland Center and Marietta (Marc) Reuter of Prairie du Sac.
She was truly blessed with wonderful marriages and is further survived by step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren.
Immediate survivors include sisters-in-law, Rosalie Michels, Rita Schlimgen, RaeJean Schlimgen, Janet Ballweg and Lois Ballweg.
Fran was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Michels, Raphael Beuthin and Werner Ballweg; her parents; her grandson, Adam Phillips; and her siblings, Lawrence (Shirley) Schlimgen, Bernard Schlimgen, Teresa Schlimgen, Norbert Schlimgen, Edwin (Breda) Schlimgen, Robert (Ruth) Schlimgen and other in-laws.
Our wonderful mom was a stay-at-home mom until her later years. She then worked at Hamacher Motel and later at WEA Insurance.
Fran loved playing cards, going on day trips and having visitors.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will be held at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery, Martinsville. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
