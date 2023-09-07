Frances I. "Fran" (Schlimgen) Michels-Beuthin

BLACK EARTH - Frances I. “Fran” (Schlimgen) Michels-Beuthin, age 90, died on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, just four days shy of her 91st birthday. She was born on Sept. 8, 1932, to Arthur and Florence (Goelz) Schlimgen and grew up in Madison, Wis.

She married her first husband, Joseph M. Michels, on Sept. 13, 1952, and is survived by their eight children. They are Teresa Fisher of Madison, Raymond (Debra) Michels of Cross Plains, Cecilia (Michael) Phillips of Cross Plains, Janet (John) Wipperfurth of Mazomanie, Joseph (Emily) Michels of Fitchburg, William Michels of Dane, Kristine (Michael) Bradley of Sauk City and Monica (Mark) Nolden of Lodi. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Nicholas Fisher, Adam Phillips (deceased), Jodi (Pat) Rentmeester, Angela (Jeff) Slaney, Sara (Dan) Rutten, Isaac (Bri) Wipperfurth, Luke and Scott Wipperfurth, Curtis, Jacob and Paula Michels, Anthony Bradley and Justine (Tylor) Good, Nathaniel (Alexis) and Amanda Nolden. Her great-grandchildren are Dalton, Jayde, Kaitlyn, Merrick, Kieran, Oliver, Charles, Theodore and Harrison.