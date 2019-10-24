Frances Ann Butler, age 91, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in the presence of her family. She was born on March 18, 1928, in Livingston, Wis., the daughter of William and Lelia (Skaife) Loy. Frances graduated from Fennimore High School in 1946 and St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1951. She married John "Dave" Butler on Sept. 8, 1951, in Madison. Frances worked as a registered nurse for the University Hospital in her early years and continued her passion for nursing as an in- home care provider after her children were grown. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a volunteer for many years at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. Frances was an enthusiastic Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan.

Frances is survived by her four children, Michael (Denise) Butler, Richard Butler, Ann (Steve) Collins and Robert (Susan) Butler; two sisters, Patti Jenkins and Nellie (Duane) Furrer; sister-in-law, Jean (Bob) Dempsey; nine grandchildren, Tania (Loren) Harrison, Megan (Mike) Habegger, Lauren (Sean) Armbrust, Morgan Butler, Jacob Butler, Jessica Butler, David Butler, Michael Collins and Megan (Joe) Sukowatey; and nine great-grandchildren, Caden, Campbell, Connelly and Cadel Harrison, Elijah and Evelyn Habegger; Nolan and Olivia Sukowatey, and Aiden Armbrust. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Dave" Butler; parents, William and Lelia Loy; twin brother, Frederick Loy; sister, Jane (Bryan) Knutson; and brothers-in-law, Mike Jenkins, Dik (Judy) Butler and Thomas (Bonnie) Butler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding.

Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary School or Agrace HospiceCare.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Assisted Living in Monona for taking such good care of our mother over the past five and a half years.

In addition, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate care given to our mother in her final days.

