Forrest "Woody" M. Zantow

Forrest "Woody" Zantow, age 99, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Spring Green.

Woody was born in Sumpter Township on June 16, 1920 to Fred W. and Myrtie (Haynes) Zantow. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1938, and then served in the American Division Medical Det. 164th Infantry in the Pacific Theater of World War II. On returning home, he earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and worked for Lachmund Lumber for many years. Later he sold real estate for over 30 years.

Woody was a charter member of the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club founded in 1961. He volunteered at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital and donated over 23 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. Woody was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo and Prairie du Sac.

Woody is survived by his sons, Jim (Jude) Stevens of Fitchburg and Todd (Cheryl) Zantow of Sauk City; four grandchildren, Ted Stevens, Sean Stevens and Jeffrey and Nicole Zantow; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Milly (Taylor Stevens), seven siblings and a son, Paul Stevens.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service.

Internment at Sumpter Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Woody to your favorite charity.

