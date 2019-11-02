Florina M. Lenerz

Florina Mary (Maier) Lenerz, age 95, of Sauk City passed away peacefully on Oct 30, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. Florina was born in Dane County, in the Town of Roxbury on April 21, 1924 to Adam and Elizabeth (Kruchten) Maier. She was a graduate of Sauk City High School in 1941.

Florina married Howard Lenerz on Sept. 26, 1942. Dad adored Mom from the first time they met and until he died on Aug 3, 2002. They lived in the Sauk Prairie area their entire life raising 12 children. Mom and Dad enjoyed working together many years at the Riverview Ballroom and the Dorf Haus. They loved dancing and were an admired couple at dances. They were lifetime members of St Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City. Florina was a member of the St Aloysius Christian Mothers society. In addition to 12 children, they had 34 grand-children, 64 great grand-children, and 8 great-great grand-children.

Florina is survived by her children; Howie (Joan), Peg (Les) Ballweg, Pat (Tom) Wanek, Barb Raymond, John (Casey), Jim (Terri), Bill (Donna), Lori Beaudet (Gary VandeHey), Nancy (Jeff) Herbrand, Rhonda (Chris), daughter-in-law Cheryl Lenerz, sisters Betty Hutter and Darlene Dederich-Pings, and sisters-in-law Mary Jane Maier, Helen Wetzel, and Helen Lenerz.

Florina is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Larry and Doug, grand-children Aimee Raymond, Jamie, Tara, and Travis Lenerz, and siblings George (Florentina) Maier, Ann (Ed) Mulhall, Rose (Greg) Endres, Herb (Delores) Maier, Laverne (Betty) Maier, Ron Maier, JoAnn (Mike) Reichman, and brothers-in-law Rod Hutter, Ken Dederich, Gene Pings, Del Lenerz, and Al Wetzel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2019. Burial will follow at St Aloysius Catholic cemetery in Sauk City. A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov 4, 2019 and at Hooverson Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. before church services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood who provided care, support, and kindness to Florina during her 3-year stay.