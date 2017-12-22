Florence R. Short

Stoughton - Florence Rae Short (Erickson), age 87 of Stoughton passed away peacefully on December 17, 2017 in the presence of her family at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 22, 1930 in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Emil and Hazel Erickson. She married Edward Francis Short on July 9, 1948, in Stoughton WI. She graduated from Stoughton High School. Then Met Ed at a baseball game that Edgerton was playing against Stoughton. They later married and had two children. She worked in the office at US Rubber Company, now known as Uniroyal. She was a church secretary for the Central Lutheran Church in Stoughton, WI. She later worked as a personal banker at Stoughton State Bank. She had quite a passion for knitting and crocheting and made many beautiful sweaters and afghans. You can see one of the sweaters in her photo. She also enjoyed tending to her roses and peonies, but her greatest love was spending time with her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.



Florence is survived by her daughters, Vicky Lynn Olson (Larry Olson) and Debra Rae Williams both of Stoughton, Grandchildren Kim Marie Skonning (Brian Skonning) of Stoughton, Stephanie Ann Michiels (Tye Michiels), Lisa Marie Lothe (Jeff Lothe), and John Edward Williams, all of Edgerton and Great Grand Children Brianna Marie Skonning and Molly Marie Skonning of Stoughton, Brittani Jean Denise Lothe, Bianca Jozlin Lothe, Hunter Edward Lothe, Harper Rae Lothe and Holden Rodney Lothe all of Edgerton.



Florence was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Emil and Hazel Erickson, four sisters, Alda Mae Felio, Karen Jones, Bonnie Tenjum and Florabell (Tootsie) Alme, two brothers, Sonny Erickson and Edward Erickson.



Family, friends and others whose lives Florence touched are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St, Stoughton, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.