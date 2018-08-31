Florence Margaret Poole, age 98, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018, due to an automobile accident.

She was born on May 11, 1920 to Lewis and Celia (Niemer) Okey in Cassville, WI. Florence attended schools in Cassville, then earned an Associate Degree from Madison Business College.

She married Charles J. Young in 1942 at the beginning of World War II. Florence followed him to bases in Washington and California until he was sent to the South Pacific, after which she returned to Madison and worked in several state and federal offices. Her son Jay was born on May 9, 1951. Charles was killed in a hunting accident in November of 1954. After Jay was in school, she returned to work at UW. She married Lyle A. Poole in February of 1974. He died in February of 1988.

Volunteer work was important to Florence. She volunteered at Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals, and as a braillist. She belonged to a number of organizations: Kiwanis, Blackhawk, Metropolitan Woman's Club and knitters.

She is survived by her grandson, David Young; step sons, Gary, Greg and Geoff (Vicki) Poole along with numerous nieces, nephews and step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a son Jay Young, a sister Ruth Okey, and brothers Walter, Earl, John and Paul Okey. She was proud to be of the "hero generation" and was proud of her brothers' service.

"Florence was adored by her large family. At 98, she was as sharp as ever and the life of the party."

A memorial gathering will be held for Florence and Jay at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.