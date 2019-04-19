Florence J. Shields age 94 of Melancthon Creek died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Pine Valley Community Village.

She was born in Melancthon Creek on the McCarthy/Escher farm on August 21, 1924, the daughter of Peter and Helen (McCarthy) Escher. She attended the Melancthon Creek Grade School, Richland Center High School, Richland County Normal School and the UW Platteville.

Florence became a teacher at several local one-room schools. Being a teacher for 53 years. In 1946 she married Gerald Shields and they farmed on the Shields Homestead for many years before her son and daughter-in-law continued to farm and later grandsons. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and later St. Aloysius Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, treasurer of St. Patrick’s Cemetery and a member of the Hillsboro Retired Teachers.

Florence was the co-author of 2 books on St. Patrick’s Melancthon Creek.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Sharon), a grandson, Peter (Molly), 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helen Escher, her husband, Gerald, grandson, Gerry, 4 sisters, and a brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Melancthon Creek at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Stafford Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. with a rosary to be prayed at 3:30 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Memorials may be made in Florence’s name to Friends of Melancthon Creek Cemetery.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements,