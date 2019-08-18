Florence E. Ustad, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

Survivors include her daughter, Ann (Bryan) Ustad Smith; and two beautiful grandchildren, Sarah and Eric Smith, whom she adored. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ustad, in 2000. Private family services will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Home Again for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

