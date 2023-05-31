Ferne Elizabeth (Bauer) Johnson

Ferne Elizabeth (Bauer) Johnson, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. She was

born in the township of Dekorra, Wis., on April 4, 1934, to Helen and George Bauer. She had five sisters in her family: Kathryn, Margaret, Olive, Carol and Evadne and five brothers, Robert, George, Kenneth, Rolland and Dale.