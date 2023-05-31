Ferne Elizabeth (Bauer) Johnson, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. She was
born in the township of Dekorra, Wis., on April 4, 1934, to Helen and George Bauer. She had five sisters in her family: Kathryn, Margaret, Olive, Carol and Evadne and five brothers, Robert, George, Kenneth, Rolland and Dale.
Ferne married her high school sweetheart, Harold James Johnson, on June 5, 1954. She enjoyed 59 years of marriage with Harold and raised three children: Stuart, April and Rob.
Ferne enjoyed many years traveling the world with Harold. Together they loved spending ample time at their cottage, Dean’s Court, in Minocqua, Wis., with friends and family. Ferne was an enthusiastic supporter of her children and grandchildren, never missing an activity. One of Ferne’s special gifts was her ability to create space for those she loved, particularly around the dinner table, to celebrate and spend invaluable time together. She was a fantastic social host, who loved cooking and baking, especially for the holidays. Ferne’s chocolate chip cookies and Bratselis were a staple of any family get-together. To know Ferne was to feel loved, welcomed and blessed. The traditions Ferne established have created a foundation for her family that will bring them together for years to come - celebrating in her memory.
Ferne was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Stuart; and many relatives and friends. She is survived by her daughter, April (Brian) Meiller; son, Rob (Ann) Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan Meiller (Justin), Megan Meiller Dunn (Keahn), Hunter, Sawyer and Hayden Johnson; brother, Dale (Louise) Bauer; and sister, Evadne (Lloyd) Hahn. She adored her 26 nieces and nephews.
While we mourn the loss of a kind, gracious and generous woman, we also celebrate Ferne’s beautiful spirit and love of life. Ferne lived with so much joy and touched so many lives and will be remembered with great fondness. She was simply the best!
“You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.” - Unknown
A private family service will be held at Arlington Evangelical Cemetery for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ferne may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Horizons or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
