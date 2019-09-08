OREGON-Fern J. Klug, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Morrison, Wis., on March 23, 1921, to Edwin and Elsie (Saenger) Klug.

Fern graduated from the Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. She became a U.S. Army nurse and served in World War II in the Pacific Theater. Later, she earned a BSN from Marquette University. In 1958, Fern came to Madison to be on the staff of the Madison VA Hospital, ultimately becoming the Supervisor of Nursing. Many of her co-workers became life-long friends.

Fern is survived by her brother, Karl; sister-in-law, Lucy; nephew, Karl Jr.; and niece, Caroline. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Bonita.

A celebration of her life will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, followed by lunch and a time of fellowship. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

