Fern D. March King, age 89, of Dodgeville, formerly of Shullsburg, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab.

Fern was born on March 3, 1930 in New Underwood, S.D. to Ludwig and Lena (Gensler) Solberg.

She married Beauford March on November 15, 1947 and together the couple farmed, first in Shullsburg and then near Hollandale. In 1959, they began farming near Dodgeville. Beauford died of a heart attack at age 39 on December 25, 1965 leaving Fern with six children. Fern later married Bob King of Shullsburg on August 10, 1979 and his eight children joined the mix. They lived in the Shullsburg area until Bob's death on December 16, 2013. Fern later moved to Dodgeville. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, quilting, crafts and bingo. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Darrell March; two brothers, Roy (Alice) Solberg and John (Arlene) Solberg; her sisters, Delores (Don) Quinn, Violet (Ivan) Brown and Jean Swenson.

Fern is survived by five children, Wes (Deb) March; Jim (Connie) March; Roy (Cindy) March; Pam March and Craig (Linda) March; her daughter-in-law, Edith March; Bob's children, Allen (Jean) King; LaVonne King; Sandy (Mike) Goffinet; Peggy (Rick) Herbst; Steve (Carla) King; Ken (Mary Pat) King; Brenda (Michael) Greenfield and Pauline (Jerry) Ames. She is further survived by her sister, Jeanette (Mick) Darrow; her brother-in-law, Maynard Swenson; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; 21 step grandchildren; 17 step great grandchildren and one step great great grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Pastor Jeffrey A. Meyer will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday after 9:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Upland Hills Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Fern's family wish to thank the staff at Upland Hills NRC and Upland Hills Hospice for their compassionate care during her stay with them.

