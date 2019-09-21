Faye Venden

Faye L. Venden age 98 died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus.

Survivors include her three sons Roger, Gary "Garbo" and Jeff (Deborah) all of Columbus; two daughters Marilyn Venden and Karen Schrader (Gregg Ganta) both of Columbus; son-in-law John Platz of Lake Geneva; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Morris, daughter Linda Platz and brother Lloyd Johnson. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the COLUMBUS COUNTRY CLUB in Columbus.

A private burial service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church or UW Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.