Faith A. Nehmer

DEFOREST - Faith Ann Nehmer passed away just shy of her 71st birthday at Agrace HospiceCare on July 26, 2018. Born July 29, 1947, in Columbus, Wis., she lived in many places throughout Wisconsin, finally settling in DeForest.

Faith had worked many jobs in her lifetime, including as a hair dresser, maid, retail clerk, and food server to name a few. Faith enjoyed the people she came across each day and made many friends along the way.

It is when she became a grandmother, however, Faith's true being came through. The love she had for each of her grandchildren was unbridled and she cherished each and every one.

Faith is survived by her sons, Greg (Karie) Georgeson and Bruce Georgeson; grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea (fiance Takahiro), Megan, Samuel, Rae Ann, Benjamin, and Hans; sister, Audrey Nehmer; brothers, Warren Loveland and Rocky (Christine) Loveland, and many nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Nehmer; mother, Irene Nehmer; brothers, Dale Nehmer and Clifton Nehmer; and special nephew, Albin Moscinski.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday August 3, 2018 at Norway Grove Cemetery in DeForest at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. The family would like to thank the excellent staff and care given by Agrace HospiceCare and request in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Agrace HospiceCare.