Fae E. Johnson

MADISON - JOHNSON, Fae E. age 99 passed away on December 17.

Fae was preceded in death by her six siblings, husbands John (JL) Griffin in 1980 and Freeman Johnson in 2009. She is survived by three children, Michael of Denver, Colorado; Patrick (Carla) of Madison, Wisconsin; Marijo (James Anderson) of Deerfield, Illinois and nine grandchildren.

Fae was born on May 4, 1918 and grew up outside Des Moines, Iowa. Pioneers at heart, JL and

Fae moved to Denver to raise their family. Fae enjoyed her retired years in Pismo Beach, California.

Nona loved cooking, painting, gardening, socializing, volunteering and most of all spending time with family.

Sincere thanks to the staff at Sebring Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for the love and care they provided. A private service will be held at a later date in Denver, Colorado.



