Ezrah Sargeant Alt, age 7 weeks and 1 day entered into Heaven with a smile upon his sweet face, surrounded by his family and prayer from across the country early morning on Wednesday May 10th 2023.
He was born on March 21 2023, the son of Adam and Christine Alt in Madison Wisconsin. Ezrah was one of four children; William, Tobias, Lucy, and himself.
In seven weeks of life Ezrah left a tremendous testimony and legacy. Faced with a diagnosis that meant he likely wouldn’t be born alive he miraculously overcame and came to know his family well; gracing them with smiles, enjoying music and stories, soaking in cuddles, and astonishing his doctors.
Ezrah’s name mean’s Help of God and Humble Servant. He surpassed that meaning of his name greatly as he opened many doors of conversations in his life, medically, and spiritually. He showed God’s goodness and glory. He touched so many peoples lives in a short time equally as a warrior and a healer, he has blessed a nation in so many ways.
He is survived by his siblings William, Toby and Lucy, parents Adam and Christine Alt, and Grandfather Arnold Alt and more aunts and uncles than can be listed.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Lucille Alt and Charles and Juanita Nye. Wrapped in the arms of Jesus and family on his arrival.
A Celebration of Ezrah’s life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Park in the Lions Shelter 111 S Washington St Cuba City WI 53807. There will be a service at 3:00 P.M. followed by a continued visitation afterward.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.