Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Ezrah Sargeant Alt, age 7 weeks and 1 day entered into Heaven with a smile upon his sweet face, surrounded by his family and prayer from across the country early morning on Wednesday May 10th 2023.

He was born on March 21 2023, the son of Adam and Christine Alt in Madison Wisconsin. Ezrah was one of four children; William, Tobias, Lucy, and himself.