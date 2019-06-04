STOUGHTON-Evonne K. Nelson, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics, from health complications that resulted from an accident that occurred at her home.

She was born on July 18, 1934, in Attica, the daughter of Donald and Elsie (Reasa) Broughton. Evonne graduated from Stoughton High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald N. Nelson on March 21, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton.

Evonne worked for the USDA Agriculture Department in the Capital building. Together, Evonne and Ronald began farming in 1960 at their current farm just outside of Stoughton.

Evonne was an active member in Royal Neighbors of America the American Legion Post No. 59, Auxillary and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Evonne enjoyed playing cards, was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and faithfully worked out at the Stoughton Hospital Cardiac Rehab. She continued to be active on the farm and still enjoyed mowing her lawn.

Spending time with her family, especially attending her granddaughter’s activities was her pride and joy.

Evonne is survived by her son, David Nelson; two granddaughters, Jordan and Ashley Nelson; brother, Duane "Bud" (Joanne) Broughton and brother-in-law, David (Teri) Lovett. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; brother, Fay (Joan) Broughton; and sister, Alice Lovett.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 North at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the Stoughton Hospital Cardiac Rehab.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



