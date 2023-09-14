Evelyn M. Koenig

Evelyn M. Koenig, age 90, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk City, WI, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. She was born in Windsor, WI, on Aug. 19, 1933 to the late Peter and Hilda (Buttenhoff) Thomsen. She attended and graduated from Madison East High School in 1951. Evelyn went on to graduate with a bachelors degree and earn her teacher’s certification from University of Wisconsin, Madison. She taught in the Plymouth, WI School district for a few years.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Harold Koenig on June 10, 1958.  She moved with Harold as he took his first calling as a United Church of Christ pastor in Wheatland, IA, at St. Paul’s Church. Together they made their home in Wheatland and raised their three children, Greta, Karl and Sarah. Evelyn was very involved in the church’s councils, groups, and ministries. She was willing to help her husband with church functions, its members, and also as Sunday School treasurer for many years. Shortly after their arrival in Wheatland, she and her husband Harold got to be very involved in the planning and development of the new church building design. Aside from the church, Evelyn was a contributing journalist to the Wheatland Gazette; later with the Dewitt Observer.  She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking and the bowling leagues in which she participated. Evelyn was a planner and loved to plan trips with her family. She would research destinations and plan everything; traveling to many National and State Parks was a highlight every summer. Evelyn was well known for regularly sending out birthday cards to her many extended family members and her annual Christmas letter. After Harold's retirement in the late 90's, they returned to Harold’s family home on River Rd in Sauk City. Both Evelyn and Harold were members of Sauk City First United Church of Christ and served on the Sauk City Cemetery Board.  Evelyn helped care for Harold at home until his death on March 30, 2003.