Evelyn M. Koenig, age 90, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk City, WI, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. She was born in Windsor, WI, on Aug. 19, 1933 to the late Peter and Hilda (Buttenhoff) Thomsen. She attended and graduated from Madison East High School in 1951. Evelyn went on to graduate with a bachelors degree and earn her teacher’s certification from University of Wisconsin, Madison. She taught in the Plymouth, WI School district for a few years.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Harold Koenig on June 10, 1958. She moved with Harold as he took his first calling as a United Church of Christ pastor in Wheatland, IA, at St. Paul’s Church. Together they made their home in Wheatland and raised their three children, Greta, Karl and Sarah. Evelyn was very involved in the church’s councils, groups, and ministries. She was willing to help her husband with church functions, its members, and also as Sunday School treasurer for many years. Shortly after their arrival in Wheatland, she and her husband Harold got to be very involved in the planning and development of the new church building design. Aside from the church, Evelyn was a contributing journalist to the Wheatland Gazette; later with the Dewitt Observer. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking and the bowling leagues in which she participated. Evelyn was a planner and loved to plan trips with her family. She would research destinations and plan everything; traveling to many National and State Parks was a highlight every summer. Evelyn was well known for regularly sending out birthday cards to her many extended family members and her annual Christmas letter. After Harold's retirement in the late 90's, they returned to Harold’s family home on River Rd in Sauk City. Both Evelyn and Harold were members of Sauk City First United Church of Christ and served on the Sauk City Cemetery Board. Evelyn helped care for Harold at home until his death on March 30, 2003.
She is survived by her three children, Greta (Paul Freeman) Koenig, and her daughter, Jazmin (Zachary Briscoe) Koenig and grandson, Dion Koenig; Karl (Valerie) Koenig and their three children, Megan (Chad) Speer and their children Jacob Withrow and Josie Speer, Hilary Koenig and Charles Koenig; Sarah (Jeffery) Meyer and their daughters, Rachel (Paul Thorndike) Schutters and their children, Loree and P.J. Thorndike, and Lori (Ryan) Heilig and their children, Mason and Evee Heilig. Evelyn is further survived by many relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her 7 siblings, Paul, Donald, Walter, Lester Thomsen, Caroline Hansen, Lois Gates, and Mary Snyder.
Evelyn’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the caregivers at Maplewood Village, especially Karen and Carol; and her tablemates, Bernice, Teresa, Mary Ellen, Billie, and Lou; and the Maplewood Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice staff for the care Evelyn received.
A Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held on Sept. 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at the St. Paul’s First United Church of Christ, 315 N. Main St., Wheatland, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church.